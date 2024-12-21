Chennai Citizen Connect: A year after construction, new toilets at Chitlapakkam Lake remain shut

CHENNAI: Chitlapakkam Lake was recently renovated with a new walkway, however, the residents in the locality demand authorities take steps to open the newly constructed toilet near the walkway.

It is to be noted that the construction of the toilets near the walkway was completed more than a year ago. However, they remain closed to date.

P Viswanathan, the convener of Chitlapakkam Residents Associations Coordination Committee explains the inconvenience of not being able to use the toilet constructed for the public. “The senior citizens, particularly many diabetic patients and women, mostly use the walkway for walks during morning and evening hours. The walkers and joggers throng the walkway near the lake. However, the toilets constructed long back are not open to the public and there are no water facilities too,” he added.

Viswanathan had written a letter, regarding the issue, to the Water Resources Department (WRD) in October. The officials in a reply to his letter stated that the maintenance of toilets would be handed over to the Tambaram Corporation as soon as the pending works were completed.

“The walkway is used by around 2,000 people on weekdays and around 3,000 on weekends. The painting and tile work were completed one year ago and electrical works were pending. It is said the works are pending due to the indifference between the WRD and Tambaram Corporation concerning the maintenance of the toilets after it is opened,” said Dayanand Krishnan, a civic activist in the area.

When contacted, an official attached to the WRD said, “The pending electrical works were completed last week. The toilets will be opened for public use mostly by next week.” The official further refuted the water shortage issue and added that there is a bore well in the lake area.