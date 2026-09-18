Chennai Citizen Connect: 5 years of dust and danger on unlaid Iyyappanthangal road

A 61-year-old woman recently fell on the critical stretch in Iyyappanthangal, causing frustration and aggravating concerns over impacts on daily commuting and safety.

Last laid in 2013, the road is riddled with deep potholes, a badly worn surface, and exposed gravel, so even short spells of rain leave water stagnating on the road.

"The road has gone from bad to worse in the last five years. Despite the government having relaid all other roads in the surrounding area, the 4th main road remains in the same condition," said Senthil, a civic activist and a resident.

There has been no significant development despite a written assurance that the road would be laid within three months by Iyyappanthangal Panchayat President P Jemila Pandurangan on April 22, 2026.