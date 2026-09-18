Chennai Citizen Connect: 5 years of dust and danger on unlaid Iyyappanthangal road

CHENNAI: Residents of VGN Nagar in Iyyappanthangal have continuously raised concerns over the 100-metre stretch of 4th Main Road, which has remained battered and unlaid for five years.
A 61-year-old woman recently fell on the critical stretch in Iyyappanthangal, causing frustration and aggravating concerns over impacts on daily commuting and safety.
Last laid in 2013, the road is riddled with deep potholes, a badly worn surface, and exposed gravel, so even short spells of rain leave water stagnating on the road.
"The road has gone from bad to worse in the last five years. Despite the government having relaid all other roads in the surrounding area, the 4th main road remains in the same condition," said Senthil, a civic activist and a resident.
There has been no significant development despite a written assurance that the road would be laid within three months by Iyyappanthangal Panchayat President P Jemila Pandurangan on April 22, 2026.
Despite written assurance by the Panchayat president that the road will be re-laid in 3 months, nothing has materialised to date, says civic activist and resident Senthil
"We protested, demanding an immediate solution. The Panchayat President gave a written assurance that the road would be laid, but nothing has materialised so far," Senthil added. The dusty, pothole-ridden road has made "commuting worse and dangerous," noted Rajeshwari, the recent victim who suffered the injury.
The Panchayat President subsequently sought administrative sanction for laying a new cement concrete road, and the estimated cost of the proposed work was Rs 8.18 lakh. The Block Development Officer forwarded the estimate to the District Collector for administrative sanction in July. However, the proposal has yet to receive approval from the Collector, residents noted.