Chennai Citizen Connect: Motorists face serious risk on uneven Constable Road surface in Ayanavaram

The road falls under Railway limits but is frequently used by the public. It is an important link for motorists travelling between Dr Ambedkar Road, Ayanavaram, Perambur, ICF and Villivakkam. It also connects key roads such as Pilkington Road and Kunnur High Road.

A resident, Baskar, said the road had been in poor condition for the past nine months. "Patchwork is being carried out at some places, but those portions are getting damaged again. After travelling for around 30 to 50 metres, a two-wheeler encounters another damaged stretch. Elderly people travelling on two-wheelers experience body pain due to the uneven surface. During night hours, potholes and damaged portions are not clearly visible, forcing motorists to slow down. Otherwise, there is a possibility of accidents," he said.

A street vendor said a large number of vehicles use the road every day and that the uneven surface posed a particular risk to two-wheeler riders. "Two-wheeler riders often lose their balance while crossing small potholes and damaged stretches, increasing the risk of accidents," he said.