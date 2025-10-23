Chennai Citizen Connect: 2 years after renovation, Hasthinapuram bus stand still a mess

CHENNAI: With the Hasthinapuram bus stand plagued by neglect and a lack of basic amenities, thousands of commuters, including devotees visiting the well-known Kumaran Kundram Temple located in Chromepet, continue to grapple with poor conditions.

The Hasthinapuram bus stand, which started its operations 50 years ago, serves not only residents of Hastinapuram but also people from Tirumalai Nagar, Venkataraman Nagar, PBR Nagar, Chitlapakkam, and parts of Sembakkam. Renovation works commenced following Pallavaram's integration into the Tambaram Corporation. In this backdrop, the bus stand was revamped for Rs 60 lakh under the MLA development fund in 2023.

Hundreds of buses operate daily from Hasthinapuram to Broadway, T Nagar, Pozhichalur, Kundrathur, Tambaram, Kilambakkam, Guduvanchery, and Chengalpattu. Several passengers complain that the bus stand lacks essential facilities.

The toilets are in an unhygienic condition with unbearable stench and poor maintenance. Some passengers also raised concerns over neglected restrooms becoming shelters for miscreants and drunkards. The bus stand lacks clean drinking water and proper seating arrangements. Adding to the woes, poor lighting at night has rendered the bus stand unsafe for commuters.

Social activist P Viswanathan from Chitlapakkam said, "Thousands of people, including devotees visiting Kumaran Kundram, rely on this bus stand for transportation. Yet, there are no clean toilets, no drinking water, and no adequate seating. Despite repeated complaints to the Tambaram Corporation, no action has been taken so far."

Tambaram Corporation sources noted that steps are being taken to redevelop the Hasthinapuram bus stand. We have installed additional seating as requested, and other facilities will be upgraded soon, the Corporation sources added.