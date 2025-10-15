Chennai: Chromepet in bad shape after showers

CHENNAI: Monsoon aside, even small amounts of rain disrupt the lives of Chromepet residents as it triggers inundation mixed with sewage.

Residents in Mummoorthi Nagar, Ambal Nagar, Indira Nagar, and Kakkalam Chavadi are the main victims as the localities have been flooded with stagnant, foul-smelling water.

The residents alleged that the sewage water flows from the Sanatorium housing board area and the Chromepet GH, mixing with rainwater and passing through these residential areas before reaching Veeraraghavan Lake.

The locals said that many children and elderly people have already fallen ill, and there are growing fears of a dengue outbreak if the situation continues.

Despite numerous complaints submitted to the Tambaram Corporation, Pallavaram Zonal office, Chromepet GH administration, Public Works Department, and even the Chengalpattu District Collectorate, the issue has not been permanently resolved. Only temporary measures have been taken in the past.

"In Mummoorthi Nagar and nearby areas, sewage water flows like a river every year during the rains. The stormwater drains have become narrow due to encroachments. They must be desilted and widened so that sewage can flow properly to the lake," said Activist V Santhanam of Chromepet.

He demanded better responsibility from the Tambaram Corporation and the Public Works Department, as he alleged they pass blame to each other when issues like sewage overflow during rains and narrowing of SWDs due to encroachment come up.

When contacted, officials from the Chromepet GH denied releasing any sewage into the open during the rains.