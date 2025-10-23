Chennai: Choolaimedu police rescue elderly man from Cooum river

CHENNAI: A team of police personnel from the Choolaimedu police station rescued a 74-year-old man who accidentally fell into the Cooum River during the early hours of Wednesday.

Murugan (name changed), a resident of Kosumani Street in Choolaimedu, slipped and fell into the river while walking near the riverbank. He managed to grab hold of a pipe and shouted for help.

On information, a team led by Sub-Inspector Sudhakar rushed to the scene and rescued Murugan. After first aid, he was taken to his home and handed over to his family members. Police said that the elderly man also suffered from impaired mental health.