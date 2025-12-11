Chennai Central-Vijayawada VB to be extended to Narasapur

CHENNAI: Dr MGR Chennai Central-Vijayawada-Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express will be extended up to Narasapur (Andhra Pradesh) with revision in timings and additional stoppages, said a press release issued by Southern Railway.

As approved by the Railway Board, train no. 20677 Dr MGR Chennai Central-Vijayawada Vande Bharat Express (except Tuesdays) will be extended and reach Narasapur at 2.10 pm from December 17.

Train no. 20678 Vijayawada-Dr MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express (except Tuesdays) will be inaugurated and extended to run from Narasapur at 2.50 pm with effect from December 15.

The trains will have stoppages at Renigunta, Nellore, Ongole, Tenali, Vijayawada, Gudiwada, Bhimavaram Town and Narasapur. Advance reservations for the trains are open from the Southern Railway end, added the release.