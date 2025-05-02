Chennai CCB registers case against FIITJEE Tamil Nadu Chief over alleged Rs 250 crore fraud

CHENNAI: The Chennai Central Crime Branch has filed a case against Ankur Jain, the Tamil Nadu head of FIITJEE, a prominent private coaching institute, following complaints from 140 parents alleging a Rs 4 crore fraud linked to unpaid refunds and substandard training. The case comes amid a nationwide crackdown on the institute, with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) uncovering a staggering Rs. 250 crore scam affecting 15,000 students across India.

Parents accused FIITJEE’s Kilpauk branch in Chennai of collecting hefty fees—ranging from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 5 lakh per student—for exclusive coaching packages tied to competitive exams like JEE and NEET. However, the institute allegedly failed to deliver quality training and abruptly shut down multiple centers recently, citing financial crises and unpaid staff salaries. Complainants claim their repeated requests for refunds were ignored, prompting them to approach the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner’s office.

FIITJEE, headquartered in Delhi, operates nationwide through partnerships with private schools, offering specialized coaching to students in grades 9–12. In Tamil Nadu, it runs five centers in Chennai and one in Coimbatore. The institute reportedly hired school teachers directly to conduct classes, promising tailored exam preparation. However, schools in Chennai recently terminated contracts with FIITJEE, urging parents to enroll students with alternative coaching centers.

Last week, the ED raided FIITJEE’s headquarters in Delhi and Noida, seizing Rs. 10 lakh in cash and gold jewellery worth Rs. 5 crore linked to T.K. Goel, a key figure in the institute. Investigations revealed that FIITJEE allegedly defrauded students of Rs. 250 crore through exorbitant fees and unfulfilled promises.

Chennai police are probing potential collusion between FIITJEE and private schools, while urging affected parents statewide to come forward with complaints.