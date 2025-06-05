Chennai: Caved-in junction on PH Road repaired, re-laid

CHENNAI: The Highways department has repaired and re-laid the road that caved in on Poonamallee High Road. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, when a section of the road at the Thiruveedhi Amman Koil-EVR Periyar Salai junction towards Koyambedu, caved in.

An official from the department told DT Next, that the leakage in the old drainage pipeline from Koyambedu had completely eroded the subsoil over which the culvert box was placed.

“The subsoil washed out till the Cooum slit. Hence, the culvert box hit the ground without any base to hold in its position, leading to the box collapsing and taking the road with it,” he said. “We noticed a minor deflection on the road, but before we could act, the road caved-in. The Metro Water officials have assured us that they would not use the pipeline, and would divert the drainage to another pipeline near Rohini theatre.”

Workers from the department worked round the clock to repair the portion of the road and re-lay the road. “Traffic resumed on Wednesday by 11:30 am,” he added.

Shortly after the road caved in on Tuesday, traffic chaos ensued. Soon, the Highways department fenced the portion and began repair works.