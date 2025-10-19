Chennai: Call-taxi driver held for sexually harassing actor

CHENNAI: A call-taxi driver was arrested in Chennai on Saturday for allegedly sexually harassing a film actor during her ride from Chennai Central Railway Station to Thandalam.

The actor, who had recently appeared in the Tamil film "Dude”, had travelled from Maharashtra by train to attend the film's audio launch. After hiring a taxi at the station, the driver, identified as Pandian, reportedly made lewd advances and misbehaved with her during the journey.

The actor filed a formal complaint at the Periamet police station. Police promptly registered a case, identified the driver, and placed him under arrest. He is being remanded in judicial custody, police said.