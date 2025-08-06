Chennai businessman spends night with woman, loses 10 sovereign chain to her

CHENNAI: A young woman and her accomplice were arrested for allegedly stealing a businessman's gold chain after the woman spent a night with the businessman at a star hotel in the city ten days ago.

With the stolen gold chain, the accused brought a two-wheeler and used the remaining money for their expenses. The Teynampet police had registered a case based on a complaint from Mani (47), a businessman from Avadi. On July 27, Mani had acquainted himself with a young woman and checked into a star hotel room with her.

When he woke up the next morning, he found his chain weighing over 10 sovereigns missing, and so was the woman he spent the previous night with.

After investigations, police zeroed in on the suspect and arrested the woman, Deepika alias Deepa Lakshmi (22) of Kundrathur. Her accomplice, Satish Kumar (23) of West Mambalam, was arrested after further probe.

The accused had pawned the gold chain and bought a KTM Duke bike. Police have recovered the bike and Rs 3.14 lakh cash from them.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.