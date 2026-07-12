Chennai: Buses choke GST as Southern Railway cancels 41 EMUs

According to Southern Railway, services were cancelled between 10.45 am and 3.15 pm to facilitate maintenance work.

To minimise inconvenience, special trains were operated between Thirumalpur, Chengalpattu and Tambaram at hourly intervals. However, passengers arriving at Tambaram had to rely on Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses to reach destinations, including Chennai Beach, Vadapalani, T Nagar, Koyambedu, Saidapet, Guindy and the airport.

The sudden increase in passenger footfall led to heavy congestion at the Tambaram bus terminus. Although the MTC operated special bus services, commuters rushed to board the buses as overcrowding continued throughout the afternoon.