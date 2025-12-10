Chennai: Burqa-clad woman abandons Rs 1 cr gold bag at bank, never returns

CHENNAI: City police have launched a probe into a complaint by executives of a private bank in Velachery, where a woman left behind a bag containing about 1.25 kg of gold jewellery five days ago and never returned to collect the valuables.

The woman, who inquired about opening an account and a safety deposit box, left the bag at the 100 Feet Road branch in Velachery and did not come back. Investigations revealed she visited the bank on December 5, introducing herself as Sharmila Banu, and told staff that her husband had an account there and she wanted to open a new one.

After waiting a few minutes, she left, leaving the bag she had brought. On opening it, staff found over 1 kg of gold, including bars and bracelets, worth at least a crore.

The branch alerted the head office, which verified the contents and filed a police complaint on Tuesday.

Velachery police have begun investigations, reviewing surveillance cameras inside and around the bank, and are trying to trace her. The woman's identity remains unknown, as she was wearing a burqa.