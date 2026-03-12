Chennai: BTech student walking on Kotturpuram road abducted in car, blackmailed with morphed photos

Chennai

CHENNAI: City police are investigating a complaint from a 22-year-old college student who alleged that she was abducted in a car, rendered unconscious and later dropped off by a gang in the city.

According to police, the woman, a native of Tiruchy and a final-year BTech student, had come to Chennai two weeks ago to work on a project at a central institute in the city.

On Monday (March 9) evening, she was walking on a road within the Kotturpuram police limits when a gang allegedly abducted her in a car. The complainant said she lost consciousness and was dropped off about an hour later.

“The Crime Against Women and Children (CAWC) wing is probing the complaint. We are examining CCTV footage from the area where the woman said she was abducted,” a senior city police officer said.

The student later visited a hospital for a check-up. She alleged that she received messages from two different phone numbers the next day, which contained morphed images of her.

Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case and are investigating.

