Chennai: BSNL customer service centres operational on Sundays this month
Customers may avail this facility to make bill payments as it’s the end of the financial year, said a communique issued by BSNL.
CHENNAI: The customer service centres of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Chennai Telephones will function on March 23 and 30 (Sunday), and also on March 31 (Monday), in the same timing as weekdays.
