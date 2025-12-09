Chennai: Broken play equipment in Anna Memorial Park pose a safety risk

CHENNAI: Play equipment at a Corporation park poses a serious safety risk to children. The Anna Memorial Park, located behind Anna Square in Marina beach and maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), contains damaged installations.

Hazards include a swing with a severed chain, a slide with a broken ladder, and a loosened see-saw.

Rajesh, a resident, pointed out that the equipment’s condition put children at risk of injuries. “Before any untoward incidents happen in the park the

Corporation should repair the broken bits and replace the ones that cannot be mended,” he opined.

When DT Next visited the park, a section of the rear compound wall had been broken to create an entry point. This breach is a security risk, allowing unauthorised access at any time. Another walker in the park stated the opening was intended as a pathway. Furthermore, numerous liquor bottles have been discarded behind the park, adjacent to this compromised wall.

When contacted, Ward 114 Councillor Madhan Mohan stated he was unaware of the situation as it was not brought to his attention but assured that he’ll “look into the matter”.

This safety concern arises despite the GCC’s allocation of Rs 39.30 crore for the maintenance and installation of park equipment for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.