Chennai: Brand new Urapakkam-Nallambakkam Road littered with potholes

CHENNAI: In just two months since completion, potholes and uneven patches pop up on the new Urapakkam–Nallambakkam Road, built at Rs 5 crore, much to the residents' chagrin.

The 14-kilometre stretch connects several villages, including Arungal and Kattur, to the Vandalur–Kelambakkam Road and falls under the control of the Rural Roads wing of the State Highways Department. The project remained stalled for over two decades due to disputes with the Forest department, forcing over 20 villages to endure poor road connectivity.

After years of petitions and protests by residents, the Forest department granted clearance, and the Rural Road wing completed the roadwork six months ago. Following the inauguration, officials cautioned that heavy vehicles carrying more than 18 tonnes should not use the road and erected several warning boards along the stretch.

However, despite these restrictions, lorries from nearby stone quarries and crushers have been transporting loads of up to 40 tonnes, causing extensive damage to the newly laid surface. Within months, the once-smooth road has deteriorated into a series of potholes and rough patches, making travel difficult for motorists and villagers alike.

"Our two-decade-long struggle for a proper road has gone in vain," said Ram Kumar, a regular commuter, adding, "We fought for years to get this road, and now it has again become unsafe because of overloaded lorries."

The residents have urged the Chengalpattu district administration to immediately ban overloaded lorries, repair the damaged sections, and introduce mini-bus services to improve connectivity to nearby towns.

When contacted, officials from the Rural Road wing of the Highways Department confirmed that the damage was primarily caused by overloaded vehicles. "The road was built for public use, not for continuous heavy transport. We have informed the district administration and the Regional Transport Department to take strict action. Repair works will begin soon," an official said.