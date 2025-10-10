Chennai-born twins, turn AI Innovators, win global HackHarvard 2025 with life-saving App 'Halo'

CHENNAI: Chennai-born twins, currently pursuing UG in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence in the US, turn AI Innovators, winning global HackHarvard 2025 for the life-saving App "Halo".

Harpita and Harpith Pandian, students at Rutgers Honors College, have bagged first place in the Infosys Human Augmentation Track at HackHarvard 2025, a global hackathon organised by Harvard University.

Their winning innovation, Halo, is an iOS app that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) to guide ordinary people to respond like trained professionals during real-life medical emergencies.

Concerned by a deeply personal incident when their mother, a type-1 diabetic, suffered a near-fatal diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) episode, the twins were motivated to ensure that no one feels helpless in a medical crisis.

According to the students, the Halo blends Voice AI and Spatial AR overlays to give step-by-step visual and verbal guidance during critical moments such as performing CPR, managing diabetic emergencies, or assisting in accidents. The app acts as a virtual emergency coach, helping bystanders bridge the gap before medical professionals arrive.

The twins envision Halo being used in schools, colleges, and workplaces for emergency preparedness and health education. Beyond crises, its underlying technology could support rehabilitation, physical therapy, and personal wellness, transforming the Halo agent into a trusted digital health companion.

Harpita Pandian said, “Innovation isn't just about building technology. It is about building confidence and compassion in people. Storytelling is as important as code because innovation is only powerful when you can communicate it clearly.”