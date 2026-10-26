Chennai: Biomining in major dumpyards set to be completed by May

Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran said, “Around 72% of the legacy waste has been cleared in Kodungaiyur, whereas in Pallikaranai and Athipattu, Phase 1 is fully completed and Phase 2 works are underway.”

As per the information he shared, out of 66.53 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste to be cleared at the 350-acre Kodungaiyur dumpyard, around 47.86 lakh MT (72%) have been removed so far. Through this, around 22 acres of land have been reclaimed. This project will be completed by May 2027, reclaiming a total of 200 acres of land.

In the Chief Minister’s budget statement, a project to clear an additional 12.30 lakh MT of legacy waste at the Kodungaiyur dumpyard will be undertaken for Rs 116.89 crore. Consequently, the preparation of tender documents to implement this is under way.