Chennai: Biomining in major dumpyards set to be completed by May

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is accelerating bio-mining operations to reclaim land across major dumping yards such as Kodungaiyur, Perungudi, and Athipattu. Works have been underway to reclaim land through bio-mining in the dumping yards.
Corporation Commissioner GS Sameeran said, “Around 72% of the legacy waste has been cleared in Kodungaiyur, whereas in Pallikaranai and Athipattu, Phase 1 is fully completed and Phase 2 works are underway.”
As per the information he shared, out of 66.53 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste to be cleared at the 350-acre Kodungaiyur dumpyard, around 47.86 lakh MT (72%) have been removed so far. Through this, around 22 acres of land have been reclaimed. This project will be completed by May 2027, reclaiming a total of 200 acres of land.
In the Chief Minister’s budget statement, a project to clear an additional 12.30 lakh MT of legacy waste at the Kodungaiyur dumpyard will be undertaken for Rs 116.89 crore. Consequently, the preparation of tender documents to implement this is under way.
In the total 250-acre Perungudi dumpyard, the first phase (Phase-1), a total of 29.29 lakh cubic meters of legacy waste has been processed through bio-mining; approximately 96 acres of land have been reclaimed. Furthermore, in Phase 2, out of 5.50 lakh MT of legacy waste to be removed, around 1.09 lakh MT (20%) of the waste have been removed so far. The project will be completed by March 2027, reclaiming approximately 75 acres of land.
Additionally, the CM budget had an announcement to clear an additional 16.50 lakh MT of legacy waste at the Perungudi dumpyard at a cost of Rs 158.93 crore. Consequently, the work to prepare tender documents for implementing this project is under way.
In Athipattu dumpyard, the Phase-1 work at the old 5.5-acre Athipattu dumpyard, 1.08 lakh cubic meters of legacy waste has been cleared completely. Moreover, in Phase 2, out of 72,083 MT of legacy waste, approximately 64,263 MT (89%) of waste have been removed so far. The project will be completed by December 2026, reclaiming about 5.5 acres of land.