40-day waste segregation drive to begin today in South Chennai

According to the GCC, civic officials reported that dry waste bags and monitoring stickers had been distributed to 45,000 of the targeted 50,000 households as of September 28.

A senior official told DT Next, “The remaining distribution work is expected to be completed shortly. Once all targeted households receive the materials, the official 40-day challenge will begin. At the conclusion of the campaign, prizes will be awarded to the households demonstrating the best source-segregation practices.”

As per the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules 2026, to improve segregation at source, biodegradable, non-biodegradable, sanitary and hazardous waste have to be separately disposed of. The official also stated that the Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) initiative was already yielding positive results.