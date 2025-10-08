Chennai-based startup unveils world’s fastest assembling cargo, defence drone

CHENNAI: A Chennai-based startup has developed a high-speed, ready-to-deploy cargo and defence drone that can be assembled within just six minutes, which it claims is the fastest production turnaround in the world.

Compared to the standard models that require 30–40 components, these drones are assembled from just three major components - a top shell, bottom shell, and landing gear - making it the drone created with the least number of components, claimed HK Krishnamurthy, managing director of Tamilan - The Drone Pvt Ltd.

The drone is produced using injection moulding technology, ensuring rapid scalability, he said, adding that the design has been validated by IIT-Madras.

Speaking to DT Next on the sidelines of AeroDefCon 2025 here on Tuesday, Krishnamurthy said the drones are engineered to deliver critical aid during emergencies, natural disasters, earthquakes, floods, and search-and-rescue missions in forests and seas.

"These drones can carry a payload of up to 10 kg and fly for nearly 60 minutes, covering 30 km in a single trip. A thermally insulated cargo pod enables the safe transport of blood, medicines, or other emergency supplies for up to three hours," Krishnamurthy explained. "They are also adaptable for agricultural use with simple modifications, such as attaching a water tank or altering the landing gear," he said.

They are also versatile and can be deployed for defence operations, border surveillance, policing, and forest monitoring. The company is also in discussions with DRDO to explore collaborations for military applications.

Highlighting the drone's strategic importance, Krishnamurthy said, "In situations like Operation Sindoor, where the Indian Army might urgently need 5,000 to 10,000 drones, we are capable of delivering them swiftly."

"For agricultural purposes, each drone will cost between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, while defence-grade variants equipped with high-end avionics, advanced electronics, and anti-hacking security systems will be priced between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 60 lakh," he said.

The firm's focus is currently on the defence and agri-tech sectors, with plans to export to over 100 nations. "We already have distributors in Taiwan and Poland, and have dispatched sample units. From 2026, we will enter the international market," he added.