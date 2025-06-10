Chennai: Bank fraud accused declared proclaimed offender

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old woman who was arrested in 2010 along with her accomplice for allegedly attempting to cheat a nationalised bank by trying to get a Rs 500 crore promissory note using forged bank letters has been declared a proclaimed offender after she went absconding without appearing for trial for over a decade.

In 2010, North Beach Police arrested the woman, R Grace Rooklyn, and her accomplice, Joshua Gnanaraj, both from Secunderabad, Telangana based on a complaint from the bank authorities after the duo issued fake bank letters and authorisation letters on behalf of an account holder to get Rs 500 crore promissory note from the bank.

The case was transferred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) eventually and in August 2012, the CCB filed a final report before the Metropolitan Magistrate courts.

Grace who was released on bail absconded and did not appear for trial since 2013. As the accused went absconding, the magistrate had declared her a proclaimed offender.