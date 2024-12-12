Begin typing your search...

    Chennai: Auto drivers striking against bike taxis beat up Rapido driver

    Police arrested three auto drivers - Satishkumar, Rajagopal, and Sivakumar - and produced them in court

    AuthorDTNEXT Bureau|12 Dec 2024 9:54 PM IST
    Chennai: Auto drivers striking against bike taxis beat up Rapido driver
    CHENNAI: Irate over losing revenue to bike-taxi, three auto-rickshaw drivers thrashed a Rapido driver waiting to pick up a customer at Saidapet on Wednesday.

    P Mukundhan (28) drives a bike taxi as a part-time gig. While auto-rickshaw drivers were staging a flash protest at Saidapet against private cab aggregators, Mukundhan, in an unfortunate coincidence, happened to pick up a customer in the same locality and drop them at Perungaluthur.

    Mukundhan was surrounded by the protesting drivers who attacked him and damaged his bike. Police arrested three auto drivers - Satishkumar, Rajagopal, and Sivakumar - and produced them in court. They are remanded in custody.

    DTNEXT Bureau

