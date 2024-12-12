No ban on bike taxis, clarifies TN transport minister

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Transport Minister SS Sivasankar clarified on Wednesday that there would be no ban on bike taxis and two-wheelers being used for commercial purposes.

On Tuesday, the Transport Commissioner had mandated all Zonal Officers and Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to conduct a special drive to crack down on two-wheelers which are being used for commercial purposes, to enforce Motor Vehicle Act.

Minister SS Sivasankar said that the Union government has not given clear rules regarding commercial or rental usage of two-wheelers, and that there is no ban on bike taxis so they wouldn't be confiscated.

He however warned of action against bike taxi drivers if they didn't possess license and vehicle insurance papers.

Tuesday's circular came after complaints from auto and taxi drivers that two-wheelers, with permits only for personal use, are being put to commercial use.