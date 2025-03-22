Chennai: Auto driver held with 211 star tortoises

CHENNAI: J Yasin of Triplicane, a 50-year-old autorickshaw driver, was caught by the city police with 211 star tortoises during a vehicle check on Thursday night.

A team attached to Fort police station was conducting checks near the RBI subway when they flagged the auto. While checking the vehicle, police found the star tortoises in three gunny bags.

Yasin did not have any valid explanation about the luggage after which the Fort police team alerted their senior officials and handed him and the star tortoises to the Forest department.