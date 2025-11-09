Chennai: Auto driver found dead with stab injuries, parents detained

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old autorickshaw driver was found dead with several stab injuries in his residence in Kalyanapuram, Ambattur, on Sunday morning. The police have detained the deceased's parents.

The deceased was M Sridhar alias Somasundaram. The police were alerted about Sridhar's death by a neighbour who found the man lying in a pool of blood. The Ambattur police recovered Sridhar's body and sent it to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The investigation revealed that Sridhar was married and lived with his wife and two children. However, his wife moved to her parents' house in Poonamallee with their children due to Sridhar's addiction to alcohol and ganja. His parents - daily wage workers - initially told police that they were not at home on Saturday night, and they went to a relative's house, as Sridhar used to create trouble at home after getting drunk.

The police said that on Saturday evening, Sridhar had also assaulted his mother. The police have detained the deceased's father, Manmadhan, on suspicion.