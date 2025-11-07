Chennai auto driver arrested for reckless stunt driving, threatening public in Koyambedu

CHENNAI: In a crackdown on dangerous driving, the Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Wing has arrested a 41-year-old auto-rickshaw driver for performing high-speed stunts and "wheeling" his vehicle on a public road, acts that were captured on video and shared on social media.

The arrest comes under a special drive initiated by Chennai City Police Co to take action against individuals driving at high speeds, negligently, and in a manner that threatens the public.

The incident came to light on Wednesday night near the CMBT bus stop on the Koyambedu 100 Feet Road. Police received information that an auto-rickshaw was being driven at high speed with its rear wheel lifted off the ground—a stunt known as "wheeling"—in a manner that intimidated the public.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that a video of the dangerous stunt had also been posted on social media. The Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Wing registered a case, and a team led by an Inspector analyzed CCTV footage from the scene and the viral video. Using the auto-rickshaw's registration number visible in the footage, they identified and arrested the accused, Vasudevan alias 'Puncture' Vasu, 41, from Ayapakkam, Thiruverkadu, Chennai.

The auto-rickshaw used in the crime and the mobile phone used to record and upload the video were seized from him.

Interrogation revealed that Vasudevan had recorded the stunt on his phone and uploaded it to social media platforms.

The arrested accused was produced before a court on Thursday and necessary legal proceedings have been initiated.