Chennai: As Airline services limp back, bomb threat pranksters resume in full flow

CHENNAI: Even as airlines, especially IndiGo, are limping back to normalcy after unprecedented disruption in services for more than a week, pranksters indulging in hoax bomb threats are seemingly back in full flow.

Around midnight on Monday, an email from a mystery sender landed at the Chennai airport director’s office, claiming that unidentified individuals carrying explosives were travelling on an IndiGo flight arriving from Delhi.

The flight, carrying 138 passengers and six crew members, was nearing Chennai when the email was received. The message warned that certain passengers on board were carrying bombs that would explode after landing, causing large-scale damage to the aircraft and airport.

Airport authorities immediately initiated security measures, including deploying Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad personnel and sniffer dogs, and also activated emergency protocols.

After the aircraft landed, all passengers were detained for intensive checks. Their baggage and personal belongings were thoroughly screened. Sniffer dogs and experts from the bomb squad searched the aircraft thoroughly. Following a detailed inspection, officials finally confirmed that no explosives were found and that the email was a hoax.

The hundreds of passengers, who are already frustrated by days of widespread flight cancellations and delays, expressed anger at being held back again due to the hoax bomb scare. However, airport security officials said every threat must be taken seriously in the interest of public safety.

The Chennai airport police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the source of the hoax email and identify the sender.