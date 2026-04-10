Chennai: Art Unfettered brings memory, identity and resistance to centre stage

Seetha Lakshmi, currently pursuing a PhD in Social Work and Mental Health at Pondicherry University, will be performing a solo theatre piece titled ‘Kathakali’ on April 12, from 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm. The performance explores intimate and expansive conversations on love, between the self and the world. “I have been working on mental health and lived experiences, and I personally tap into tools of art and expressive practices as a way to heal. That’s where my theatre journey began about eight years ago, as a form of expressive art. Over the last four to five years, I have actively engaged with movement and expressive arts, both personally and within communities. ‘Kathakali’ is inspired by writer, theatre practitioner Du Saraswati’s Kannada play ‘Santhimmi’s Love Purana’. We have re-adapted it into Tamil, but it is also shaped by my own questions about how love exists in our lives, relationships and movements. It is a reflection of myself and the community that has helped me materialise this work,” says Seethalakshmi.