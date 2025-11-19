Chennai: Armed gangs clash in Parrys in broad daylight

CHENNAI: A tense atmosphere prevailed in Parrys Corner on Monday as two weapon-wielding gangs clashed in broad daylight.

One group was comprised of suspects in a murder case who were walking back to the Beach railway station after appearing before the fast track court inside the Singaravelar Maligai complex. They were confronted by associates of the murdered man.

The police have arrested seven persons in connection with the incident.

As many as seven suspects involved in the 2017 murder of a history sheeter, Jeeva, appeared before the court on Monday. The next hearing was set for November 26.

The group was walking towards the railway station to see off two from their group, who were from Villupuram. When they noticed Jeeva's associates approaching them, the suspects tried to flee, but were rounded up by the opposite gang.

Jeeva's associates were carrying weapons, and they used them on the opposite gang. The police rushed to the scene on information and apprehended seven persons. H Akash (24), G Karthick (28), his brother G Prabhakaran (31), and A Logu alias Logesh (30) were remanded in judicial custody, while Lakshmanan, Yuvaraj, and Dheena were admitted to a hospital.

In a separate incident on Pallavan Salai, the Chintadripet police arrested a 'C' category rowdy, Raj Kamal (24), and his associate Chullan (26) for chasing a group of youth with deadly weapons. The issue pertains to Raj Kamal threatening a college student who returned with his gang to confront the history sheeter, after which Raj Kamal brandished weapons and chased them off.