Chennai: Another midair scare as Indigo ATR flight develops cracks on cockpit windshield

CHENNAI: Another midair scare was reported in Chennai on Monday after the Indigo ATR flight with 67 passengers developed cracks on the cockpit windshield. This is the second such incident to occur on an aircraft bound for the city in the last three days.

The aircraft took off from Tuticorin at 2.04 pm and was cruising at around 15,000 feet when the pilot detected minor cracks on the front windshield. Realising the potential danger, the pilot immediately alerted the Chennai Air Traffic Control (ATC) and requested permission for an emergency landing.

The ATC granted immediate clearance, and the pilot brought the aircraft down safely. The plane landed at 3.27 pm, which is around eight minutes earlier than its scheduled arrival time of 3.35 pm.

All passengers were safely evacuated after landing. The aircraft was then moved to the maintenance bay for inspection by airline engineers.

It is to be noted that this is the second such incident within three days. Earlier, an IndiGo flight from Madurai to Chennai carrying 79 people had to make an emergency landing after the pilot noticed a similar windshield crack mid-air.

Airport authorities and engineers are examining whether high-altitude pressure differences or manufacturing defects caused the repeated windshield cracks. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also ordered an official investigation into both incidents.