Chennai: Anna Salai flyover picks up pace after considerable delay

CHENNAI: The Anna Salai flyover project which was planned to ease the city's traffic decongestion, is finally advancing at a uniform pace after initial delays, with structural work coming up along the Saidapet corridor.

According to a report in The Times of India, the project that is valued at Rs 621 crores, the 3.2-kilometer, four-lane flyover has 40 of its total 91 piers completed. As of now, engineers have begun placing pre-fabricated steel spans that forms the bridge's deck.

Officials said that the main engineering challenge has been the integration of the flyover with the underground metro corridor, which lies beneath 69 of the proposed pier locations. They added that the stretches requiring new foundations are progressing at a slower pace due to the need for the clayey soil stabilize.

Apart from this, further delays have cropped up on the Teynampet end, where the relocation of high-voltage underground power cables is essential. The project's high cost is attributed to its specialized steel design and extensive utility shifting. Sources said that the project completion timeline could extend to the end of March.