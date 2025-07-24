Chennai ANIU seizes 49 gm cocaine, arrests dealer in Aminjikarai

CHENNAI: In a coordinated operation, the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the Greater Chennai Police arrested a 36-year-old man and seized 49 grams of cocaine in Aminjikarai on Wednesday.

Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team comprising ANIU personnel and officers from Aminjikarai Police Station conducted surveillance near the Shenoy Nagar Metro Rail Station. They intercepted and searched a suspicious individual, identified as Ameerudeen (36) of Broadway, Chennai, leading to the discovery of cocaine in his possession.

Following the seizure, police registered a case at Aminjikarai Police Station and arrested Ameerudeen. Authorities confiscated 49 grams of cocaine, 2 mobile phones and 1 two-wheeler.

During interrogation, police learned that Ameerudeen, who works installing GPS devices, allegedly engaged in cocaine trafficking with associates and relatives. Investigations revealed he sent a relative to Bengaluru to procure the seized narcotics.

Police also confirmed Ameerudeen has a prior criminal case registered against him. Authorities are actively searching for absconding accomplices linked to this case.

The arrested accused was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

This operation was part of intensified anti-drug drives across Chennai's 12 police districts. The crackdown involves enhanced monitoring and targeted actions by ANIU teams under the supervision of senior officers against drug possession, trafficking, and peddling.