    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|24 July 2025 12:55 PM IST
    Chennai ANIU seizes 49 gm cocaine, arrests dealer in Aminjikarai
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: In a coordinated operation, the Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the Greater Chennai Police arrested a 36-year-old man and seized 49 grams of cocaine in Aminjikarai on Wednesday.

    Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team comprising ANIU personnel and officers from Aminjikarai Police Station conducted surveillance near the Shenoy Nagar Metro Rail Station. They intercepted and searched a suspicious individual, identified as Ameerudeen (36) of Broadway, Chennai, leading to the discovery of cocaine in his possession.

    Following the seizure, police registered a case at Aminjikarai Police Station and arrested Ameerudeen. Authorities confiscated 49 grams of cocaine, 2 mobile phones and 1 two-wheeler.

    During interrogation, police learned that Ameerudeen, who works installing GPS devices, allegedly engaged in cocaine trafficking with associates and relatives. Investigations revealed he sent a relative to Bengaluru to procure the seized narcotics.

    Police also confirmed Ameerudeen has a prior criminal case registered against him. Authorities are actively searching for absconding accomplices linked to this case.

    The arrested accused was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.

    This operation was part of intensified anti-drug drives across Chennai's 12 police districts. The crackdown involves enhanced monitoring and targeted actions by ANIU teams under the supervision of senior officers against drug possession, trafficking, and peddling.

