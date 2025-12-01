Chennai: Angry over arrest in hoax bomb threat case, man issues threat to police station

CHENNAI: Days after coming out on bail after being arrested for issuing a hoax bomb threat to a park and a temple in the city last month, a 43-year-old man was arrested again, this time for issuing a bomb threat to Maduravoyal police station.

On Saturday, the police control room received a phone call, with the caller claiming that explosives were placed inside the Maduravoyal police station. The man then quickly cut the call. Following this, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) personnel combed the premises but found that it was a hoax threat.

Subsequently, police teams were pressed into action to trace the caller. That was when the Maduravoyal police identified a familiar face.

The accused, Boopathi (43) of Vikravandi Taluk in Villupuram district, ran an ironing cart outside an apartment in Nolambur. He told the police that he was angry that police arrested him for his hoax call and wanted to take revenge.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

On October 12, Boopathi had called the control room and claimed that a bomb would explode at Pallavan Park and the nearby temple in Maduravoyal police limits. City Police warned of severe action against those who make hoax bomb threats.