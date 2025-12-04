Chennai airport's 3rd terminal to be fully operational by November 2026: Centre

CHENNAI: Chennai airport's Phase II expansion, including the full operational rollout of Terminal 3 and all associated facilities, is now scheduled for completion by November 2026, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to questions from DMK MP Kanimozhi NVN Somu, Mohol said the Airports Authority of India is undertaking expansion and modernisation in two phases at a total cost of Rs 2,467 crore.

Under Phase I, a new integrated terminal building has already been completed, increasing the airport's annual passenger handling capacity to 30 million from 23 million.

The terminal has been operational since July 8, 2023, with all passenger amenities available.

Phase II includes the development of Terminal 3, which will further raise the total handling capacity to 35 million passengers per annum. The project, originally scheduled for completion in February 2022, has been pushed to June 2026.

Mohol attributed the delay to natural calamities such as the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple cyclones, and unusually heavy rainfall.

He said all facilities under Phase II, including aerobridges, are expected to become fully operational by November 2026. Parking areas and approach roads constructed as part of the project are already in use.

Addressing another question from the member on the lack of passenger amenities, Mohol said the airport now has an organised pick-up zone for commercial vehicles at the multi-level car park (MLCP) in the Aerohub complex.

Terminals 1 and 4 are linked to the Metro Rail station and the MLCP via a walkalator system, and free buggy services operate from the arrival kerbside.

Vehicles continue to be permitted to drop passengers at terminal departure points, and covered waiting areas with seating, drinking water, and other essential amenities are available outside all terminals and at the MLCP.

Vehicle movement is jointly managed by traffic marshals, parking staff and State police to ensure smooth and orderly flow at pick-up and drop-off points, he said.

Mohol said Chennai airport has consistently scored above the global average in Airport Service Quality assessments, with scores of 4.90 in 2023 and 4.91 in 2024, compared with global averages of 4.30 and 4.33.