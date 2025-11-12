Chennai airport police nab man for fake Azerbaijan visas

CHENNAI: Chennai airport police have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a job racket case in which at least four persons were cheated of several lakhs and provided with forged Azerbaijan work visas and fake appointment orders. The main accused behind the racket is yet to be arrested.

The airport police registered a case based on a complaint from Gurumurthy (30) of Dindigul, who paid Rs 1.5 lakh to an agent after he came across a 'work abroad' message on WhatsApp and contacted the agent, Abishek. Abishek demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from Gurumurthy.

On August 9, 2023, Gurumurthy met Abhishek’s associate, Kumar alias Sudalaikumar (38), at the Chennai airport, where he was handed the fake documents after paying Rs 1.5 lakh.

When Gurumurthy reached New Delhi and attempted to board a flight to Azerbaijan, airport officials found his visa and work order to be forged and denied him entry. He later learned that three others were defrauded in the same manner.

Based on a complaint, a special team probing the case arrested Sudalaikumar of Ettaiyapuram in Thoothukudi district. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.