Chennai airport police hunt down hoax bomb callers: Two Class 11 students

CHENNAI: Hunting for the miscreants who have been issuing hoax bomb threats to the Chennai airport and also airlines, the police personnel traced, tracked the accused, who turned out to be two Class 11 students from Chennai suburbs.

Airports and airlines across the country, including Chennai, have been plagued by hoax bomb threats, which not only spread panic among the public and keep the officials on their toes, but also disrupt air services.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chennai airport received an anonymous call to warn that bombs were kept in the toilet. They were powerful bombs that would explode anytime, the caller warned before disconnecting the line.

The airport officials immediately alerted the security personnel. Soon, police and CISF officials, and bomb detection and disposal squads with snigger dogs began searching the airport premises, including toilets, to verify the information. As it happened in the previous instances, it turned out to be a hoax.

The Chennai airport police registered a case about this and began investigation. They traced the mobile phone number from which the hoax threat was made and found that the call was from the area that falls under Selaiyur police station jurisdiction near Tambaram.

Further inquiries revealed that the callers were two school students. Following this, officials from the airport police station went there to conduct ground-level investigations and nabbed a Class 11 student from Hasthinapuram in Chromepet and another Class 11 boy from Selaiyur.

The officials seized the phone from which the calls were made and took the boys to the police station.

During interrogation, the teenagers reportedly admitted to the crime, and apologised to the police. Though vexed by this, the officials considered their age and future, and summoned their parents to the station.

The youngsters were given a stern warning, while the parents were admonished for their wards’ actions. The students wrote a note of apology promising that they would not repeat it, and were sent back home with their parents later on Wednesday night.