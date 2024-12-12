Chennai Airport police file case against Sri Lankan passengers under 7 sections

CHENNAI: The Chennai Airport police have registered a case under seven sections against the Sri Lankan passengers involved in an argument with the Customs officials on Sunday.

The FIR was filed based on the complaint given by Customs officials.

The incident occurred on Sunday when four passenger, who arrived at Chennai on a Sri Lankan Airline flight were intercepted by a Customs team headed by Deputy Commissioner Saravanan for questioning.

One of the passengers, Salim, had picked up an argument with the officials and told them that they were businessmen visiting Chennai to buy garments in bulk.

Sources said that the two groups engaged in fisticuffs too as arguments escalated.

The group of men recorded a video from the airport claiming that they were roughed up by the Customs officials.

“We’re in Chennai Airport. We were roughed up by the Customs officials here. Send this video to the Sri Lankan embassy,” one of the passengers says in the video.

As the situation escalated, officials handed over the passengers to the Airport Police.

A formal complaint was filed with the police claiming that the passengers abused officials, issued death threats and prevented them from executing their duties.

Initially, the police registered a CSR and released the passengers with a condition to appear for inquiry when summoned.

However, on Wednesday, the police registered an FIR, under seven sections, including section 121(1) and 351(1), against Salim, and the three other passengers.