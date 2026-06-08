Chennai Airport plans luxury transit suites in upcoming Terminal 3

CHENNAI: Chennai Airport is planning to set up 10 luxury suites for transit passengers in the upcoming Terminal 3, with the aim of providing facilities similar to those available at star hotels.
Transit passenger traffic through Chennai Airport has been steadily increasing, with travellers from southern states and foreign nationals using the airport as a connecting hub for international destinations, including Europe, the UAE, Germany, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.
Transit passengers are often required to remain inside the airport for several hours, and in some cases for more than 12 hours, due to passport and visa-related restrictions that prevent them from leaving the airport premises.
Airport authorities noted that Chennai Airport currently lacks adequate rest facilities for such passengers. While plans were initially considered to establish a star hotel within the expanded airport premises, the proposal was reportedly dropped following security-related concerns raised by authorities.
In its place, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has decided to create around 10 modern transit suites for passengers to rest during layovers.
As Terminal 2 does not have sufficient space for the project, the suites will be established in the upcoming Terminal 3, which is being built as part of the airport’s expansion programme.
AAI is also considering handing over the operation and maintenance of the suites to a reputed private star hotel chain through a tender process, instead of managing them through airport staff.
Discussions are also under way on leasing the facilities to a private hotel operator.
The second phase of Chennai Airport’s expansion, including the construction of Terminal 3, was originally expected to be completed by December 2025 and become operational by March 2026. However, due to delays in execution, the project is now expected to be completed by December 2026 and opened by March 2027.
The luxury transit suites are expected to become operational when Terminal 3 is commissioned.