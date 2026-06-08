Chennai Airport plans luxury transit suites in upcoming Terminal 3

Why are luxury suites being planned?

Transit passengers are often required to remain inside the airport for several hours, and in some cases for more than 12 hours, due to passport and visa-related restrictions that prevent them from leaving the airport premises.

Airport authorities noted that Chennai Airport currently lacks adequate rest facilities for such passengers. While plans were initially considered to establish a star hotel within the expanded airport premises, the proposal was reportedly dropped following security-related concerns raised by authorities.

In its place, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has decided to create around 10 modern transit suites for passengers to rest during layovers.