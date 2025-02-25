Chennai Airport phase-2 expansion work on fast-track, new terminal to open by March 2026

CHENNAI: The phase 2 expansion work of Chennai International Airport is on fast track and efforts are being made to avoid another delay. As per the revised deadline, the second portion of the new integrated terminal will be ready by early 2026 and will be open to passengers by March.

In 2023, then Civil Aviation Minister VK Singh stated July 2025 as the probable date of completion of the renovated airport. The Airport Authority of India (AAI) revised the schedule to December 2025, and later set March 2026 as the new date to complete the works.

According to the AAI, which began the works in 2018 at an estimated Rs 2,467 crore, the objective was to enable the airport to handle 3.5 crore passengers a year, up from 2.3 crore at present. The works are spread over a 2.36 lakh square metre stretch.

The project was planned in two phases. In the first phase, a new integrated terminal was constructed in a 1.36 lakh square metre stretch at Rs 1,260 crore. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in April 2023.

However, the international flyers have been using only one portion of the new integrated terminal for the last two years. To scale up the terminal space for accommodating more flyers, the second phase of the expansion work was taken up.

According to the airport sources, the new terminal building will have eight entry gates with 60 check-in counters, 10 scanning screens, and eight aerobridges equipped with the latest technologies. The AAI has decided to improve the conveyor belt so that the passengers no longer need to wait long to claim their baggage.

"The peak-hour footfall in the existing terminal is around 12,000. After the inauguration of the new terminal, the footfall could go up but with added facilities and spacious ambience, passenger movement will be smoother and waiting time will be less," said an airport source.

Currently, the airport operates with three terminals 1, 2, and 4. Once terminal 3 is inaugurated, the Chennai airport will be capable of handling 3.5 crore passengers per year and the flight services will also go beyond 500.

5TH TERMINAL IN OFFING, EXCLUSIVELY FOR CARGO

According to the airport sources, there are plans to construct a 5th terminal, which would exclusively focus on cargo flights, once the work on the 3rd terminal is completed. The land for constructing the terminal is already available with the AAI and if all goes well, the work of the 5th terminal will commence soon.