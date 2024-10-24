Chennai airport on high alert after hoax bomb threat emails were received for three airlines

CHENNAI: Tension in Chennai airport on Thursday after a hoax bomb threat email was received for three airlines at the same time.

On Thursday around 12.30 pm the offices of Air India, Indigo and Akasa Chennai Airport, Hoax Bomb Threat, Air India, Indigo Airlines, Air received an anonymous email in which it was mentioned that explosives are kept in their flights and they would explode anytime.

It was mentioned that explosives have been kept in the Singapore-Chennai Air India flight, Jaipur-Chennai Indigo Airlines flight and Akasa Air flight to Bangalore flight which was about to depart from Chennai at 1.40 pm.

The Airlines alerted the Chennai airport director and then the bomb squad and security forces were alerted.

Meanwhile, the Air India flight from Singapore landed at the Chennai airport at 1.18 pm and after the passengers got down from the flight the bomb squad got inside the aircraft and checked thoroughly and confirmed it was a hoax mail.

The bomb squad searched the aircraft which arrived from Jaipur and there were no explosives found in the Akasa Air flight was also checked thoroughly and confirmed it was just a regular hoax mail.

The Airport police have registered a case and are trying to identify the person who sent the anonymous mail using the darknet.