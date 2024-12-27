Chennai: AC mechanic comes into contact with water heater rod at home, electrocuted to death

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old mechanic was electrocuted when he came in contact with the live wire of the immersion rod water heater at his house in Pallavaram on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Narasimhan, an air conditioner mechanic.

Police investigations revealed that he had put the immersion rod heater in a bucket of water and accidentally touched the wire while talking on the phone.

The victim’s wife and their six-month-old child were not at home when the incident occurred. His friends, who had been trying to reach him, grew suspicious when he didn’t answer their calls, broke open the door, found Narasimhan’s body and alerted the authorities.

Police moved his body for post-mortem examination and are investigating the incident. The Sankar Nagar police have registered a case and are looking into the circumstances surrounding the electrocution.