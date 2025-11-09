Chennai: 767 pet dogs get licence at special camps; more camps to be held on November 16, 23

CHENNAI: The GCC vaccinated, microchipped, and licensed 767 dogs in the special camp held at 7 locations in the city on Sunday.

More camps will be held on November 16 and 23. A release from the Corporation stated, “To expand the pet dog licensing and microchipping process, the civic body will conduct special camps on November 16 and 23 from 8 am to 5 pm.

Canine owners can obtain licenses for their pets, administer rabies vaccinations, and implant microchips in their pets,” the release said. “The work of microchipping and vaccination of 727 pets was carried out at seven ABC centres in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Pulianthope, Lloyds Colony, Nungambakkam, Kannamapettai, and Sholinganallur, and the pet clinic in Meenambakkam.”