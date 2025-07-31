Chennai: 75 environmental sensors to be installed across 15 zones for Rs 6.36 crore

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has granted approval for the installation, commissioning, integration, and maintenance of 75 Internet of Things (IoT)-based environmental sensors across all 15 zones.

These sensors will be linked to the city’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) to enable real-time air quality and climate data monitoring.

At present, Chennai has only 15 functional environmental sensors that monitor PM2.5, PM10, NO₂, SO₂, CO, O₃, temperature, humidity, and ambient light levels. The expanded sensor network is aimed to enhance data collection and environmental oversight.

As per the project blueprint, one sensor will be installed per 4 sq.km aiming to cover the city’s entire 426 sq.km area. The city will be divided into 100 polygons, with 75 identified as high-priority zones for immediate sensor deployment. The locations include Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs), schools, zonal offices, and government buildings, particularly in high-density areas.

Unlike older models, the upgraded sensors will also track wind speed, wind direction, rainfall, and atmospheric pressure. This real-time data will be used for generating localized Air Quality Index (AQI) readings, issuing smog or heatwave alerts, and supporting traffic emission control and clean air policy efforts.

The sensors will also be linked to public display boards to improve citizen awareness of local air quality. Use cases include AQI prediction, smog tracking, heatwave response, and implementation of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) at the city level.

The project cost is estimated to cost Rs 6.36 crore. The proposed contract includes sensor supply, installation, ICCC integration, public display board setup, and ongoing operation and maintenance.

Once implemented, the expanded sensor network is expected to provide granular, neighbourhood-level environmental data and improve GCC’s responsiveness to pollution events and climate risks.