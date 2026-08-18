Chennai: 6 bus shelters with panic button to come up in CM Vijay’s Perambur constituency

According to a Corporation official, the panic button will be installed as a women’s safety measure. “If a woman feels uncomfortable because of a bystander or while waiting at the bus stop, she can press the button. Once pressed, the camera will continuously record and store footage for the next 15 minutes,” the Corporation official said.

The CCTV cameras will be connected to the Greater Chennai Police headquarters and the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the Chennai Corporation. The facilities are intended to improve surveillance and safety at the bus stops.