Chennai Corporation invites tenders for new AC bus shelter at Anna Square

CMDA initiative expanded

The new project follows an earlier initiative undertaken by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), which introduced air-conditioned bus shelters at four locations across the city. As part of that project, AC bus shelters were constructed at Perambur, Kolathur, Royapuram and the Harbour area at a total cost of around Rs 8 crore.

The initiative was launched to create modern passenger facilities equipped with air-conditioning and other commuter-friendly amenities, especially during the summer months when daytime temperatures remain high. Officials believe the positive response to the existing facilities has encouraged plans to expand the concept to more locations across Chennai.