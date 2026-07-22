Chennai Corporation invites tenders for new AC bus shelter at Anna Square

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation has floated a tender to construct a new air-conditioned bus shelter at Anna Square on Kamarajar Salai, as part of efforts to improve passenger amenities and provide relief from the city's sweltering weather.
The proposed facility, estimated to cost Rs 78.40 lakh, is expected to offer commuters a more comfortable waiting space along one of Chennai's busiest arterial roads. Interested contractors have been invited to submit their bids online before August 5.
Lakhs of commuters depend on the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses every day for travel across Chennai and its suburbs. The MTC currently operates around 3,600 buses on various routes, making it one of the primary modes of public transport in the city. With temperatures remaining consistently high during much of the year, authorities have been exploring ways to improve passenger comfort, particularly at bus stops where commuters often wait for extended periods under the sun. The proposed air-conditioned shelter at Anna Square is expected to provide respite from the heat while also improving the overall commuting experience for passengers using the busy Marina Beach corridor.
The new project follows an earlier initiative undertaken by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), which introduced air-conditioned bus shelters at four locations across the city. As part of that project, AC bus shelters were constructed at Perambur, Kolathur, Royapuram and the Harbour area at a total cost of around Rs 8 crore.
The initiative was launched to create modern passenger facilities equipped with air-conditioning and other commuter-friendly amenities, especially during the summer months when daytime temperatures remain high. Officials believe the positive response to the existing facilities has encouraged plans to expand the concept to more locations across Chennai.
The Anna Square bus shelter will become one of the latest additions under the city's efforts to modernise public transport infrastructure and improve convenience for daily commuters. The Corporation is expected to finalise the contractor after the tender process is completed, following which construction work will begin. Once completed, the facility is expected to serve thousands of passengers travelling through the Kamarajar Salai corridor every day.