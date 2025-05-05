Chennai: 56-yr-old woman poses as marriage broker, steals gold chain, mobile phone

CHENNAI: A woman posing as a marriage broker allegedly stole a 23-gram gold chain and mobile phone from a 54-year-old woman in Kodungaiyur after gaining the latter’s trust and entering her home.

The victim, Mohana, lives alone as her sons are employed abroad. After learning that Mohana has been looking for a bride for her elder son, the accused woman contacted Mohana claiming that she had found a potential bride and visited Mohana's house last week.

The woman introduced herself as Lakshmi to Mohana and after engaging in small talk, the accused Lakshmi asked Mohana if she could rest there for a while. When Mohana woke up, she was shocked to find her gold chain and mobile phone missing. The accused Lakshmy had fled with the valuables.

Based on Mohana's complaint, the Kodungaiyur police have registered a case. Based on investigations, police zeroed in on the suspect and secured her from her residence in Ottiyambakkam.

The arrested person was identified as A Padmavathi (56) of Ottiyambakkam. Police recovered the stolen mobile and 19-gram gold chain.

Investigations revealed that similar cases were pending against Padmavathi in Royapuram and Korukkupet. She was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.