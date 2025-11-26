Chennai: 500 sq ft of Somasundaram ground to be used to install EV charging station

CHENNAI: The Somasundaram Corporation Ground in the heart of Thyagaraya Nagar is a daily recreational hub for hundreds of residents from Rajachar Street, Somasundaram Street, and neighbouring localities. However, a recent proposal to install an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station inside the ground has triggered concern among them, after a video opposing the move began circulating on social media.

In the video, a resident expressed apprehension that the installation of an EV charging point and the movement of vehicles within the premises would pose safety risks to those using the ground for sports and exercise.

The playing area, they pointed out, has already been reduced in size due to recent upgrades, including the construction of a basketball court. With few free-access public playgrounds maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), regular users fear further shrinkage of open space.

The proposal stems from a council decision to expand EV charging infrastructure across the city. With the steep rise in electric vehicles, the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) had asked the civic body to identify suitable government-owned land for installing charging stations across all 15 zones. As part of this plan, the GCC shortlisted 15 locations including beaches, parks, playgrounds and other vacant lands.

Among them are the National Art Gallery in Egmore, Chetpet Eco Park, Bougainvillaea Park in Anna Nagar and Corporation playgrounds in T Nagar and Kodambakkam . Each station will occupy about 500 square feet and can charge two cars and three two-wheelers simultaneously. The units were initially expected to become operational by December.

Residents fear the loss of space, particularly those who rely on the ground for informal, free access to sports. “I’ve been coming here for 28 years to play cricket and exercise. The civic body should choose an alternative location,” said K Udhay Kumar, a T Nagar resident.

Concurring with him was Jagan, a textile shop employee who also plays cricket there every morning. He added: “We cannot afford turf grounds that charge Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per session. This ground is our only option.”

Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar told DT Next that while EV charging units were planned in several parks and playgrounds, the proposal has been halted at the initial stage following public objections. “We recently came to know about the concerns raised by users of the Somasundaram ground,” he said. Officials from the GCC’s electrical department were unavailable for comment.