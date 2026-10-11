Chennai: 500 cleanliness workers stir seeking 3rd round of talks on job security

The workers, employed in Tondiarpet, Ambattur and Anna Nagar zones, urged the state government to convene the promised third round of talks with UUI president K Bharathi on job regularisation.

Union members said ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, CTR Nirmal Kumar and A Rajmohan met the workers on September 4 and promised to hold the third round of talks on October 3. However, the meeting did not take place as scheduled.