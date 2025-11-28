Chennai: 4 including minor held for selling ganja to school, college students

CHENNAI: The Police arrested four people, including a woman from Tripura and a 17-year-old boy, for selling ganja to school and college students in the suburbs. The officials also seized 21 kg of ganja, Rs 30,000 in cash, and three mobile phones from them.

On Thursday, early morning, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing officers conducted surprise checks near the Kathipara flyover. During the operation, they noticed two people, Baby Begam (34) and Akash Hussain (21) from Tripura, standing suspiciously under the flyover. When questioned, they claimed to have come to Chennai via Andhra Pradesh in search of work.

On suspicion, the police searched their bags and found 21 kg of ganja. Both were taken to the St Thomas Mount police station for further interrogation. Based on the information they provided, the police arrested Lokesh (20) and a 17-year-old boy from Avadi, who were allegedly part of the drug ring.

Investigations revealed that Begam and Hussain regularly smuggled ganja from Andhra to Chennai by train, while Lokesh and the boy helped distribute it across the suburbs, targeting college students, schoolchildren and young people.

Police also found that Lokesh had earlier been arrested in a theft case and had met Begam inside prison. All four accused were arrested. Baby Begam, Akash Hussain and Lokesh were remanded and sent to Puzhal Prison, while the 17-year-old boy was sent to a juvenile home.